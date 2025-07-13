Sohm Women Garden Rejuvenated with REFELA Water Protect

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The network of locally elected women, REFELA Gambia Chapter, under the presidency of Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe of Banjul City Council, has boosted excitement among women gardeners in Sohm with the inauguration of a newly installed water facility to rejuvenate their gardening activities.

“Today marks a historic milestone for the women of Sohm and a proud moment for REFELA under my leadership,” Mayor Lowe told reporters.

With the unwavering support of her partners, the state-of-the-art water supply system came to life for the Sohm Women’s Garden in the West Coast Region.

This transformative project, named in honour of her late brother, Kebba Ousman Drammeh, features boreholes, multiple water tanks, garden reservoirs, and an extensive pipe network, ensuring sustainable access to water for hundreds of women gardeners.

“What was once a vision is now a reality, and the token harvests presented to me by the women of Sohm stand as a powerful testament to what we can achieve when we invest in women’s empowerment,” she added.

Residents commended REFELA and its partners for the support, which they said would break the cycles of poverty, create jobs, and boost economic growth.

The water facility is designed to supply water simultaneously to ensure year-round farming, boost productivity, income, and food security.

“Naming this borehole after my brother Kebba symbolises our shared commitment to uplifting communities, a legacy of service that lives on,” Mayor Lowe added.

The community unites in their commitment to utilising the water facility judiciously to improve their economic activities.

They described it as a lifetime gesture that will go a long way in addressing their water crisis.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the generous support of Senator and Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Isah Dar of Pakistan and his family,” the BCC mayor remarked.