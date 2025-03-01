Soaring Food Prices Shadow Ramadan: Gambians Call for Urgent Gov’t Action

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

As the holy month of Ramadan begins, Gambians are expressing deep concern over the escalating prices of essential food commodities. This surge in costs is placing a significant burden on average citizens, prompting widespread appeals for government intervention to alleviate the situation.

- Advertisement -

A bag of sugar, which was priced below D2,400 before Ramadan, has risen to D2,600. Similarly, the cost of a 20-liter gallon of cooking oil has surged from D1,150 to D2,300, while a bag of onions has increased from D950 to D1,400.

The Fatu Network caught up with some consumers at the Brikama Market, who shared their thoughts on the impact of these price hikes.

Lamin Jarju from Busumbala attributed the increases to higher import taxes and rising supply costs. He noted that vendors often use taxes as a justification for raising prices, urging the government to take stringent measures to address the issue.

“We are calling on the government to take action, especially regarding taxes, because business owners always complain about high taxation. If the government takes steps to address this, the cost of basic goods will decrease,” he stated.

- Advertisement -

Isatou Colley from Jilanfary shared her frustration, stressing that the new prices have left her struggling to stay within her budget.

“I am stranded here at the garage, waiting for any support. I appeal to the government to look into the plight of us poor Gambians,” she decried.

Isatou Bojang also lamented the soaring prices of essential Ramadan goods such as cooking oil, onions, and potatoes, which have made it difficult for families to afford basic necessities during this significant period. She explained that she took D10,000 to the market but still struggled to purchase all the items she needed. She also appealed to the President of the Republic to intervene in stabilizing food prices.

“We are appealing to President Adama Barrow to help us so that feeding our families becomes easier. As we enter this holy month of Ramadan, we are praying for you, but we also urge you to remember us—the poor Gambians,” she appealed.

- Advertisement -

As Ramadan progresses, the urgency for effective solutions intensifies. While the public calls for government intervention to provide some relief, the persistent volatility in food prices underscores the need for comprehensive strategies. Addressing the root causes of these price hikes is essential to ensure that the spirit of Ramadan—a time of reflection, care, and compassion—is preserved without the added strain of financial hardship on ordinary Gambians.