Shortage of Modern Farming Equipment Affects Local Rice Farmer in Kotu

By Dawda Baldeh

For thirty years, Marie Gibba has tilled the fields along the Kotu stream using traditional rice farming methods, but age and a lack of modern equipment are making the harvest harder to bring home.

“I rely on my hands to plough the field and clear the weeds. It’s painful because we lack equipment,” she said.

She stated that she has made numerous attempts to request agricultural equipment from the Ministry of Agriculture, but these efforts have been unsuccessful.

“The ministry has shown no interest in assisting us. We don’t require much; all we need is a small tractor to help us plow the fields,” she added.

“Even if they can’t provide it for free, they can bring it, and we will pay for the services.”

She cultivates a small plot of land for rice, and in some seasons, she enjoys a bountiful harvest.

“When the harvest is good, I sometimes have over ten bags, which my family can rely on for the entire season without purchasing rice,” she noted.

However, this seasonal yield is quickly declining due to the lack of modern farming tools and climate change.

Highlighting the economic advantages of supporting locally grown rice, Gibba appealed for assistance for farmers like herself.

Among the obstacles she continues to face is the intrusion of birds and other animals into her fields.

She expressed despair regarding government support, citing her unsuccessful attempts to seek help from the ministry of agriculture.

“The government claims to prioritise agriculture, but they are not. If farmers do not receive support, there is no way for our agricultural sector to improve. It will eventually perish,” she cautioned.

Despite the ongoing challenges, the seasoned farmer remains dedicated to growing her own food.

“This is the best rice you can consume if you want to live healthily,” she added.

Regarding the current price increase in the country, Mrs. Gibba pointed out that the lack of modern farming tools forces people like her to resort to purchasing rice during the dry season.

“Rice is expensive, but for me, we usually buy it in the dry season,” she said.