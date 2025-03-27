Thursday, March 27, 2025

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye Pays Tribute to His Close Ally, Cheikh Khoureychi Ba

80
- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Senegal has lost a prominent legal figure, Cheikh Khoureychi Ba, who passed away on Wednesday in Istanbul, Turkey, following an illness. Known for his strong advocacy and commitment to justice, Ba was a key figure in the legal community, particularly recognized for his work with opposition leader Ousmane Sonko during investigations under the previous administration.

- Advertisement -

In his tribute, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye expressed his sorrow, stating, “I am deeply saddened by the death of Cheikh Khoureychi Ba. Senegal loses a talented lawyer, a man of principle, deeply committed to justice and freedom.” He also offered condolences to Ba’s family, colleagues, and the Senegalese Bar, extending his prayers for the late lawyer’s eternal peace.

Ba played a significant role in defending Sonko during the investigations, focusing on the legal processes surrounding the case. He was also a close ally of President Faye, contributing to the political and legal discussions of the time.

His passing has been marked by tributes from both the legal profession and political circles, reflecting his impact on Senegal’s judiciary and public life.

Previous article
Over 3.4 Million Worshipers Gathered for Laylat Al-Qadr Prayers, Says Inside the Haramain
Next article
IMF Confirms Senegal Hid $7 Billion in Debt, Sparking Financial Uncertainty

RELATED ARTICLES

[td_block_7 custom_title="Popular Posts" block_template_id="td_block_template_14" header_text_color="#222222" top_border_color="#f4f4f4" bottom_border_color="#444444" header_color="#f4f4f4" m6f_title_font_family="" f_header_font_weight="500" f_header_font_transform="uppercase" f_header_font_size="14" offset="20"]
Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions

Reset password

Enter your email address and we will send you a link to change your password.

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

Sign up with email

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

By clicking the «SIGN UP» button you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Powered by Estatik