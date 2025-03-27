Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye Pays Tribute to His Close Ally, Cheikh Khoureychi Ba

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Senegal has lost a prominent legal figure, Cheikh Khoureychi Ba, who passed away on Wednesday in Istanbul, Turkey, following an illness. Known for his strong advocacy and commitment to justice, Ba was a key figure in the legal community, particularly recognized for his work with opposition leader Ousmane Sonko during investigations under the previous administration.

In his tribute, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye expressed his sorrow, stating, “I am deeply saddened by the death of Cheikh Khoureychi Ba. Senegal loses a talented lawyer, a man of principle, deeply committed to justice and freedom.” He also offered condolences to Ba’s family, colleagues, and the Senegalese Bar, extending his prayers for the late lawyer’s eternal peace.

Ba played a significant role in defending Sonko during the investigations, focusing on the legal processes surrounding the case. He was also a close ally of President Faye, contributing to the political and legal discussions of the time.

His passing has been marked by tributes from both the legal profession and political circles, reflecting his impact on Senegal’s judiciary and public life.