Senegalese Government Issues Firm Response Over LGBTQI Event Backed by Foreign Missions

Written by: The Fatu Network Newsroom

The Senegalese government has issued a formal statement opposing an LGBTQI-themed event reportedly scheduled to take place in Dakar, stressing that such activities are incompatible with national laws and cultural values.

The event, organised by the Equal Rights Coalition (ERC) with the support of the Netherlands Embassy and the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), was set to include the screening of the film MIWA (Nous Sommes Là)—which focuses on the experiences of LBTQI women and trans men in West Africa—followed by a discussion with civil society groups. The gathering was planned for July 11 at the OHCHR’s regional office in Dakar.

Senegalese lawmaker and activist Guy Marius Sagna called on the government to cancel the event, stating that such initiatives may reflect the values of countries like the Netherlands but stand in direct contradiction with Senegalese law and societal norms.

On July 11, the Ministry of African Integration and Foreign Affairs released a communiqué stating that while it had been informed of the planned activity, all foreign missions and international organisations operating in Senegal must strictly comply with national laws and cultural values.

“The Ministry would like to firmly remind that activities carried out by diplomatic and consular missions, international organisations, and non-governmental organisations on Senegalese territory must strictly comply with the laws and regulations in force in the country, and scrupulously respect the cultural, religious, and social values that underpin the Senegalese nation,” the statement reads.

It further reiterates the government’s long-standing stance: “Senegal does not accept any form of propaganda or promotion of the LGBTQI phenomenon on its territory. This position has been clearly and repeatedly expressed by the highest authorities of the country.”

The ministry concluded by warning that “the government reserves the right to take any appropriate measures against potential organisers of such activities, and even against participants, regardless of their origin, status or rank, in accordance with legal and regulatory provisions in force.”

As of the time of publication, no official confirmation has been given on whether the event ultimately took place or was cancelled following the government’s warning.