Senegalese Court Rules in Favor of Mansour Faye, Lifting Travel Ban

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

A judge of the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Mansour Faye, the mayor of Saint-Louis and brother of former Senegalese First Lady Marième Faye Sall, ordering the Minister of Interior to allow him to travel freely, ending restrictions on his freedom of movement.

- Advertisement -

The ruling was confirmed by Faye’s lawyer, Amadou Sall, and takes immediate effect.

This development follows two incidents where Faye was prevented from leaving Senegal—when attempting to travel to Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on March 14, and on March 10 when he was stopped from boarding a flight to Jeddah via Paris. According to Faye, police officers had cited “instructions from higher authority” as the reason.

Faye maintained he was not subject to any legal proceedings that would justify the travel ban and had expressed intentions to challenge what he described as a “dictatorship.”