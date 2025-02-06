Thursday, February 6, 2025

Senegal Welcomes US Aid Freeze as a Step Toward African Self-Reliance

173
- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

According to a Seneweb article published on February 6, citing an interview in Le Soleil newspaper the same day, Senegalese economist Papa Demba Thiam views Donald Trump’s 90-day freeze on U.S. foreign aid as a potential advantage for Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, and the Sahel States Alliance (AES) nations—Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali.

- Advertisement -

Thiam argues that Trump could be a strategic ally for African governments seeking greater sovereignty, as he opposes what Thiam describes as the “institutionalized manufacturing of poverty” by multilateral organizations and instead advocates for business-oriented, mutually beneficial partnerships.

He further suggests that this shift could encourage African nations to reduce reliance on foreign aid and focus on developing strategic growth opportunities and inclusive value chains.

Previous article
“From 90% to 73%”: Gambia’s Slow Battle Against Female Genital Mutilation Reveals Persistent Challenges
Next article
IEC Chairman Alieu Momarr Njai Retires

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions