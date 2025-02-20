Senegal Suspends Wrestling Security After Deadly Violence

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Senegalese government has denounced the violence surrounding wrestling matches after a fatal incident on February 16, prompting the national police to suspend security management for these events.

- Advertisement -

The violence, triggered by ticket overselling at the National Arena, led to vandalism and the death of a spectator. In response, the National Wrestling Management Committee proposed limiting ticket sales to 22,000 and adjusting match timings to prevent overcrowding, hoping to convince authorities to lift the suspension before Ramadan.

The decision carries significant financial stakes, as wrestling is a major economic and social activity in Senegal.