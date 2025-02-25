Senegal Signs Peace Deal to End Casamance Conflict

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Senegal’s government has signed a peace agreement with Casamance rebels, aiming to end a conflict that has lasted over 40 years.

The deal, brokered by Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, was finalized in Bissau by Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko. This marks the first public talks between the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC) and Senegal’s new leadership, following the February 2024 elections.

The conflict, which has claimed thousands of lives, shows signs of de-escalation, and this agreement paves the way for potential lasting peace.