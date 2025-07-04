Saturday, July 5, 2025

Senegal: Judge Rejects Farba Ngom’s Bail Request Despite Medical Appeal

46
- Advertisement -

Written by: The Fatu Network Newsroom

Farba Ngom, a close ally of former Senegalese president Macky Sall, will remain in detention after a judge rejected his request for provisional release, according to Les Échos and other Senegalese media reports published on 4 July 2025.

- Advertisement -

Ngom, who previously served as mayor of Agnam, has been held at Rebeuss prison in Dakar since February. He is under investigation for alleged complicity in the embezzlement of public funds and money laundering, linked to suspicious transactions totalling over 125 billion CFA francs, according to a report by Senegal’s financial intelligence agency.

The request for release followed a cardiologist’s assessment suggesting Ngom’s health may not be compatible with incarceration.

Previous article
Basic and Secondary Education Minister Blames 2023 GPPC Contract for Senior School Textbook Delays
Next article
“85% of School Improvement Grants for 2024/25 Already Disbursed,” Says Minister Drammeh

RELATED ARTICLES

[td_block_7 custom_title="Popular Posts" block_template_id="td_block_template_14" header_text_color="#222222" top_border_color="#f4f4f4" bottom_border_color="#444444" header_color="#f4f4f4" m6f_title_font_family="" f_header_font_weight="500" f_header_font_transform="uppercase" f_header_font_size="14" offset="20"]
Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions

Reset password

Enter your email address and we will send you a link to change your password.

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

Sign up with email

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

By clicking the «SIGN UP» button you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Powered by Estatik