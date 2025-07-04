Senegal: Judge Rejects Farba Ngom’s Bail Request Despite Medical Appeal

Written by: The Fatu Network Newsroom

Farba Ngom, a close ally of former Senegalese president Macky Sall, will remain in detention after a judge rejected his request for provisional release, according to Les Échos and other Senegalese media reports published on 4 July 2025.

- Advertisement -

Ngom, who previously served as mayor of Agnam, has been held at Rebeuss prison in Dakar since February. He is under investigation for alleged complicity in the embezzlement of public funds and money laundering, linked to suspicious transactions totalling over 125 billion CFA francs, according to a report by Senegal’s financial intelligence agency.

The request for release followed a cardiologist’s assessment suggesting Ngom’s health may not be compatible with incarceration.