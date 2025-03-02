Senegal Govt Plans Legal Action Against Macky Sall, Calls Him Leader of a “Criminal Gang”

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Senegalese government on Friday announced that former President Macky Sall would face legal action over his alleged involvement in financial mismanagement, particularly regarding “false figures” revealed in a recent audit report.

Government spokesman Moustapha Ndjekk Sarré accused Sall of being responsible for “extremely serious acts” and claimed he led a “criminal gang” involved in financial misconduct. The Court of Auditors’ report found that Senegal’s outstanding debt was 99.67% of GDP, significantly higher than previously stated, and recalculated the 2023 budget deficit at 12.3%, instead of the 4.9% originally reported.

Sall, currently residing in Morocco, rejected the allegations, calling them a political attack. In an interview with Jeune Afrique published on Thursday, February 27, he said, “I totally reject these allegations of falsification,” adding, “This is a political process. We have always worked in complete transparency with all partners. Every year, the Court of Auditors has certified the financial accounts of the State of Senegal. It is too easy to come back afterwards and say that all this was false. All this is ridiculous.”

If prosecuted, Sall would be the first former head of state in Senegal to face legal proceedings for actions taken during their presidency. The new government has also announced plans to repeal an amnesty law covering political violence from 2021 to 2024, a law passed by Sall before he left office.