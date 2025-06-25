Senegal Destroys 225 Hectares of Cannabis, Seizes 3,700kg in Major Island Raid

- Advertisement -

Written by: The Fatu Network Newsroom

A major anti-drug operation in Senegal’s Karone Islands, located in the Casamance region, has led to the destruction of 225 hectares of marijuana (cannabis) cultivation—an area larger than 320 football fields—and the seizure of over 3.7 tons (3,700 kilograms) of marijuana.

The week-long joint operation, conducted from June 14 to 20, involved the army, gendarmerie (military police), and customs officers. It targeted five islands in the area: Hilol, Kouba, Salé Ndiaye, Itouta, and Kaïlo. Authorities arrested 12 individuals, including four Guinean nationals, while screening hundreds of people, vehicles, and motorcycles.

The seized drugs, packed in 453 bags and valued at approximately 373 million CFA francs, were presented to Interior Minister Jean Baptiste Tine in Ziguinchor earlier today. Authorities also collected 409,000 CFA francs in fines during the operation.