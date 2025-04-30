Senegal Announces Significant Wage Increases for Domestic Workers and Household Staff

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Senegalese Ministry of Labor, Employment, and Relations with Institutions has announced a significant increase in the minimum wages for domestic workers and household staff, effective immediately.

Signed on April 25, 2025, by Minister Abass Fall, the new wages replace those set in 2009. The adjustments vary by professional category, with the first category seeing an increase from 42,714 CFA to 64,223 CFA per month, and the seventh category rising from 53,318 CFA to 76,996 CFA.

This move is in line with several regulations, including Decree No. 2023-1710 on the guaranteed interprofessional minimum wage (SMIG) and the guaranteed agricultural minimum wage (SMAG), as well as other laws aimed at strengthening social protection for workers.

The decree revokes the previous minimums set in December 2009, and the implementation of this new policy will be overseen by the Director-General of Labor and Social Security, with the official publication in the “Journal Officiel.” This wage increase is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to improve the working and living conditions of domestic workers in Senegal.