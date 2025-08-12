Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Sanneh Claims Executive Meddling and Lost Vehicle Pledges Led to His OIC Resignation

67
- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

Former OIC Gambia Secretariat CEO Lamin Sanneh has, for the first time, claimed that political interference from the executive forced his resignation in August 2019, saying it began when over $120 million in summit pledges and commitments started coming in.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the For the People, By the People show on Sunday, and in remarks also carried by The Standard, Sanneh said he was pressured to sack branding head Nyang Njie, his deputy Essa Bokar Sey and legal officer Almamy Taal without cause.

Njie resigned alongside him, Taal was later sacked, while Sey became deputy CEO. He alleged that once the money started flowing, “it was more of how much they could get from the project” than delivering it for the country, shifting it from national to personal interest.

Sanneh said he had secured pledges for 165 VIP summit vehicles from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which would have made buying luxury cars unnecessary, but after his departure the pledges never materialised and many vehicles were bought instead.

The Fatu Network previously reported on Sanneh’s resignation and the leadership shake-up that followed, which he now says was driven by his refusal to compromise his principles.

Previous article
Senegal Consulate Denies Reports of Jihadist Attack on Pilgrims’ Bus in Mali
Next article
Guinea’s President Doumbouya Makes Surprise Visit to Higher Education Ministry and Prime Minister’s Office

RELATED ARTICLES

[td_block_7 custom_title="Popular Posts" block_template_id="td_block_template_14" header_text_color="#222222" top_border_color="#f4f4f4" bottom_border_color="#444444" header_color="#f4f4f4" m6f_title_font_family="" f_header_font_weight="500" f_header_font_transform="uppercase" f_header_font_size="14" offset="20"]
Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions

Reset password

Enter your email address and we will send you a link to change your password.

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

Sign up with email

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

By clicking the «SIGN UP» button you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Powered by Estatik