Sandu Dasilammeh Residents Risk Drowning as Roads Submerged After Heavy Downpour

By: Dawda Baldeh

A heavy downpour on July 27 left residents of Sandu Dasilammeh in the Upper River Region in a state of fear and vulnerability, as floodwaters submerged roads and rendered the village nearly inaccessible. Distressing video footage obtained by The Fatu Network shows residents wading through water that has engulfed the village, with some areas appearing entirely cut off.

In a WhatsApp audio message shared with this medium, Musa Dibaga, a resident of the village, described the situation as terrifying. “When it rains heavily, no one can leave the village for days. Only the courageous will attempt to cross the water, which is often above the waist level of an adult. Anything can happen to us here because it’s scary,” he said.

The footage shows water flowing through low-lying areas, severely affecting movement and placing villagers at serious risk, especially children. Dibaga warned that if anyone falls ill, it may be impossible to get them medical help in time due to the impassable conditions. “We can’t access the main road due to the excess water. If you want to go to Basse or anywhere, you must walk through this water. Every year we go through this problem,” he lamented.

Residents say the flooding has been a recurring issue during every rainy season, and the July 27 storm has once again cut off the village entirely. “Other people too can’t access the village when it rains,” Dibaga added, as he joined fellow villagers in calling for urgent support to address the dire situation.