Sabally Questions UDP’s Performance in Masembeh By-Election—But Is He Right?

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Following UDP’s victory in the Masembeh by-election, Special Adviser to the President Momodou Sabally took to social media to question the party’s level of dominance in the ward, stating: “And the real news is that @ 58 percent of total votes in their favour, UDP could not even pull together 60% in what is supposed to be their strongest zone.”

- Advertisement -

His remarks have ignited debate, with some interpreting them as an attempt to downplay UDP’s win, while others argue that securing victory in a competitive race is what truly matters.