Sabally Questions UDP’s Performance in Masembeh By-Election—But Is He Right?

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Following UDP’s victory in the Masembeh by-election, Special Adviser to the President Momodou Sabally took to social media to question the party’s level of dominance in the ward, stating: “And the real news is that @ 58 percent of total votes in their favour, UDP could not even pull together 60% in what is supposed to be their strongest zone.”

His remarks have ignited debate, with some interpreting them as an attempt to downplay UDP’s win, while others argue that securing victory in a competitive race is what truly matters.

