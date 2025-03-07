Rohey Malick Lowe Urges Women to Support Each Other in Leadership

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe has called on women to uplift and support one another rather than engage in rivalry and betrayal, particularly in politics and leadership.

Expressing her concerns, Mayor Lowe spoke about the challenges women face, especially those aspiring to political power, noting that internal divisions and a lack of solidarity often hinder progress. She urged women to unite, foster mutual empowerment, and break the barriers that have long kept them from leadership positions.

Her remarks came as she addressed the women of Banjul on the eve of International Women’s Day under the theme “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.” This year’s theme focuses on unlocking equal rights, power, and opportunities for all and creating an inclusive future where no one is left behind. Central to this vision is empowering the next generation—particularly young women and adolescent girls—as catalysts for lasting change.

As the only female mayor in The Gambia and President of REFELA, Lowe reflected on both the progress made and the challenges that remain for women in politics. She pointed out that female leaders face opposition not only from male politicians but also from some women who have internalized gender biases.

Mairam Ceesay, a former staunch supporter of the former president and an executive member of the Network of Locally Elected Women of Africa (REFELA), a women’s commission within United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa), urged women to practice political tolerance and avoid making statements driven by sentiment.

Tunko Jammeh, the ward councillor for Soldier Town, encouraged men to support women in leadership, saying they often bring effective leadership qualities.

With the leadership of REFELA based in The Gambia, the organization has supported women entrepreneurs and small businesses, helping them access financial aid, training, and networking opportunities. Several female beneficiaries shared how the initiative has transformed their lives.

While progress has been made, challenges such as gender inequality, political intimidation, and cultural barriers continue to hinder women’s full participation in decision-making. This year’s theme, “Accelerate Action,” serves as a reminder that true equality requires deliberate policies, collective advocacy, and unwavering commitment from individuals, governments, and organizations to create a more inclusive and equitable society for future generations.