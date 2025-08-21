Rising Waters in Senegal Put Gambia on Alert

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

Water levels on the Gambia River are rising sharply upstream in Senegal, with the hydrological bulletin from the Water Resources Brigade in Tambacounda, eastern Senegal, reporting a jump of 78 centimetres at Kédougou, where the river begins near the Guinean border, and an increase to 7.50 metres at Gouloumbou, the key monitoring point just across the border from Basse.

Although these levels remain below official flood alert thresholds, such upstream surges are an early warning for communities in The Gambia, particularly in the Upper and Central River Regions, where water from Senegal typically flows downstream within days.

Authorities in Senegal have urged vigilance as the rainy season peaks, warning that further rises could increase the risk of flooding in riverbank settlements in The Gambia.