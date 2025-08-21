Thursday, August 21, 2025

Rising Waters in Senegal Put Gambia on Alert

66
- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

Water levels on the Gambia River are rising sharply upstream in Senegal, with the hydrological bulletin from the Water Resources Brigade in Tambacounda, eastern Senegal, reporting a jump of 78 centimetres at Kédougou, where the river begins near the Guinean border, and an increase to 7.50 metres at Gouloumbou, the key monitoring point just across the border from Basse.

- Advertisement -

Although these levels remain below official flood alert thresholds, such upstream surges are an early warning for communities in The Gambia, particularly in the Upper and Central River Regions, where water from Senegal typically flows downstream within days.

Authorities in Senegal have urged vigilance as the rainy season peaks, warning that further rises could increase the risk of flooding in riverbank settlements in The Gambia.

Previous article
ICC Rejects U.S. Sanctions Targeting Senegalese Deputy Prosecutor and Other Officials
Next article
Embassy Alerts Gambians: U.S. Visa Allows Travel, Not Entry

RELATED ARTICLES

[td_block_7 custom_title="Popular Posts" block_template_id="td_block_template_14" header_text_color="#222222" top_border_color="#f4f4f4" bottom_border_color="#444444" header_color="#f4f4f4" m6f_title_font_family="" f_header_font_weight="500" f_header_font_transform="uppercase" f_header_font_size="14" offset="20"]
Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions

Reset password

Enter your email address and we will send you a link to change your password.

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

Sign up with email

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

By clicking the «SIGN UP» button you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Powered by Estatik