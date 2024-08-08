Thursday, August 8, 2024

Right Choice Brufut Branch Manager Accused of Fraud, Including Theft, Sale of Expired Goods to Customers

By: Seringe ST Touray

Jagdish Shivnani, the manager of Right Choice supermarket’s Brufut branch, is facing serious allegations of theft and fraudulent practices. In the accompanying photo obtained by The Fatu Network, Jagdish Shivnani, who is of Indian descent, is clearly identifiable among other individuals. According to information provided by a credible source close to the situation, Shivnani is accused of stealing from customers and selling expired goods. The overall claims are:

Theft from Customers: The source alleges that Jagdish Shivnani engages in theft by manipulating transactions. The source told us, “Indians are not allowed to sit on the teller machine but he does this purposely to steal from customers. If you are not attentive, he will repeat the same item twice or thrice and ends up charging you more than you purchase.” The source further states that Jagdish Shivnani “sometimes asks customers to pay certain items separately then he will take the money, put the balance in his pocket, and put the remaining in the machine.”

Sale of Expired Goods: The source also claims that Jagdish Shivnani sells expired or out-of-date items. According to the source, he “uses nail polish remover and cotton to remove the original expiry dates of expired products, then prints a false expiry date on small papers to paste them where the previous dates were.” Additionally, it is said that Jagdish Shivnani sells “dented items which are supposed to be disposed of the shelves for display.”

Staff Mismanagement: The allegations extend to Jagdish Shivnani’s treatment of staff, with claims of creating a hostile working environment. It is reported that he “gives staff a tough time” and engages in “mismanagement of staff, to frustrate them to use their reactions against them.”

Boasting About Impunity: The source also mentions that Jagdish Shivnani “boasts about his wrongdoing because he feels protected by the Right Choice company.”

The Fatu Network has obtained photographic evidence which appears to show goods with altered expiry dates, which have allegedly been prepared for sale to unsuspecting customers. The images reveal products where the original expiry dates have been removed and replaced with counterfeit dates, suggesting deliberate attempts to deceive shoppers. This evidence would support the allegations of fraudulent practices at the Right Choice Brufut branch, and would highlight the need for consumer vigilance.

Efforts to reach the Right Choice management team for a comment on these allegations have been made, but they have yet to provide any statement for The Fatu Network to include in this article.

