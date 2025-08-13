Remaining silent in the face of systemic mistreatment is no longer an option, USET Senior Lecturer raises concern

- Advertisement -

Written by: Mama A. Touray

A senior lecturer at the University of Science, Engineering and Technology (USET), Lalo S. B. Conteh, has voiced strong concerns about staff welfare, institutional expectations, and leadership transitions at the University, saying that remaining silent in the face of systemic mistreatment is no longer an option. Mr Conteh made these remarks in a statement shared with this medium, expressing frustration over what he described as ongoing and deep-rooted issues within the institution.

Explaining why he chose to speak publicly, Mr Conteh said, “As a private citizen and long-serving staff member of GTTI/USET, I feel compelled to speak out and expose the unethical and unprofessional treatment endured by staff because remaining silent in the face of systemic mistreatment is no longer an option.” He added that the situation has deteriorated to a point where it demands immediate and decisive intervention.

Mr Conteh described leadership transitions at the University of Applied Science, Engineering and Technology as a “tale of missed opportunities”. He recalled the 2013–2016 period as the “Tigress Era”, saying that although the leader was intimidating, she ensured financial stability and fair treatment. However, her downfall came from poor staff relations, leading to a sit-down strike.

He referred to the 2016–2020 period as the “Hyena Era”, noting that initial hope quickly gave way to disappointment. The leadership team, composed largely of long-time insiders, “quickly revealed conflicts of interest”. He accused them of financial mismanagement, holding excessive meetings with lavish allowances, and making broken promises. “A promised 100% salary increase resulted in only 25%, with the rest lost to corruption,” he claimed.

On the 2020–2024 period, which he called the “Ghanaian Era”, Mr Conteh said it marked the transformation of the Gambia Technical Training Institute into the University of Science, Engineering and Technology. Although there were fewer controversies, he argued the period lacked tangible improvements, noting that the Vice Chancellor’s contract was not renewed.

Regarding the current “Nigerian Era” from 2024 to the present, he alleged that promises of new appointment letters and backdated pay scales to January 2025 have not been fulfilled for all staff. Some employees, he claimed, were quietly upgraded while others remained in limbo. A second sit-down strike in June 2025 followed broken promises and delayed salaries, and despite assurances, July salaries were again paid late, with no adjustments or arrears.

Mr Conteh concluded that until all staff are treated equally at USET, “the transformation remains superficial, mere branding on paper, walls, and vehicles. The hardworking majority continues to be left behind”. He commended the resilience, dedication, and professionalism of his colleagues and others who, he said, continue to serve with patience and integrity despite increasingly intolerable conditions.