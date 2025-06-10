Reimagining Fandom: Abdoulie Danso’s Quest to Uplift Gambian Football

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

In a nation captivated by the glitz of European football, Abdoulie Danso, a 22-year-old pharmacy student, is rewriting the script. This pharmacy student from Sandu Misera is redefining fandom, trading Barcelona’s glamour for the soul of Gambian pitches—from Brikama to Kabakel, Basori to Jarra Soma. With players he supports scattered across nearly every First and Second Division team, Abdoulie’s cheers are a lifeline, fueling dreams of African football dominance.

With his indomitable love for Gambian football, Danso dashes from university lecture halls to the mini-stadiums of the GFF leagues, his heart ablaze with a singular mission: to champion the raw, untapped talent of local football.

From Camp Nou to Banjul: A Fan’s Awakening

Abdoulie’s love for football once belonged to Barcelona. Growing up in the quiet village of Sandu Misera in The Gambia’s Upper River Region, he memorized every player in their squad—from Lionel Messi’s wizardry to La Masia’s rising stars. But in 2020, a revelation shifted his focus. Watching The Gambia’s U-20 team, coached by Matar Mboge, he was captivated by local talents like Kajally Drammeh, Wally Fofana, and Momodou Bojang. “I couldn’t believe we had such players here,” he says, his voice brimming with awe. Yet their names, clubs, and stories were unfamiliar—a stark contrast to his deep knowledge of European stars.

“It’s a shame,” he told friends. “We know Europe’s leagues but not our own players.” That moment sparked a vow: to immerse himself in the GFF First and Second Division leagues—to know every team, every player, every dream. Abdoulie traded Camp Nou’s roar for the gritty passion of Banjul’s mini-stadiums, where his presence uplifts players across nearly every team. “It’s pointless supporting players who don’t know me,” he explains. “Here, my cheers reach players who feel my love, and it drives them to play harder.” For Abdoulie, Gambian football isn’t just a sport—it’s a cause.

Fortune’s Faithful: A Symbol of Progress

Abdoulie’s heart beats loudest for Fortune Football Club, a team led by a visionary young president modernizing the game. “They’re taking football to another level,” he says, pride swelling. Fortune embodies progress in a nation where football’s potential often lies dormant. Their ambition to professionalize the sport mirrors Abdoulie’s vision for a Gambian football renaissance. With supporters in nearly every First and Second Division squad, he’s a one-man cheering section—rallying players from Fortune to Hawks with unmatched zeal.

The stands are where Abdoulie thrives. “The talent is incredible,” he says. “Young, hungry players with raw skill—I see them and know The Gambia’s future is bright.” He recalls his first GFF match, a 1-1 draw between Waa Banjul and Real de Banjul at the FIFA Goal Project, where Ali Jatta’s stunning free kick ignited his passion. Another cherished moment came last season when Alagie Wally of Hawks, newly crowned Second Division champions, handed Abdoulie his jersey. “It was the first time a player did that,” he says, his voice softening. “It touched my heart.”

The Price of Passion: Sacrifices for the Game

Abdoulie’s devotion demands sacrifice. He attends five matches a week—sometimes daily—calling it a “successful week” when he does. Each game costs D150 for tickets and travel, totaling 25 matches a month and hours traversing The Gambia to stadiums in Gunjur, Kabakel, Bassori, Banjul, Box Baa, and Jarra Soma, which he’s visited three times this season. “I’ve been to every stadium hosting GFF games,” he says proudly.

His obsession often trumps academics. Abdoulie sometimes skips university lectures to catch a match. “It’s a simple decision,” he says with a grin. “If I’m in class, my mind’s on the game.” For big matches, the stadium always wins—even if it means missing a meal or a class. “I know I won’t focus otherwise,” he admits. His lecturers and classmates, now accustomed to his passion, see it as part of who he is—a fan whose love for football defines him.

A Community’s Champion: Bonds Beyond the Pitch

Abdoulie’s fandom transcends the game—it’s about connection. With supporters in nearly every team, players across the First and Second Divisions text or call him post-match, thanking him for his unwavering cheers in a country where local football often lacks vocal support. “Few people cheer like I do,” he says, noting their gratitude. His presence in the stands has made him a beloved figure, inspiring players and fans alike.

In Kartong, he’s found a second home. Invited by players last year, he’s forged deep bonds—sharing meals and memories. “I want to settle there,” he laughs, his affection palpable. He’s also built friendships with Tallinding’s players—connections that fuel his drive. “People admire what I’m doing,” he says. “It pushes me to do more.”

A Vision for Gambian Football: Pitches, Pay, and Pride

Abdoulie’s dreams extend far beyond the stands. He aspires to become a football agent, guiding Gambian talents to global stages. His vision for the GFF leagues is ambitious: teams with their own modern pitches, professional buses, and players earning salaries that reflect their skill. “Quality pitches and fair pay are critical,” he insists. Poor playing surfaces hinder performance, while meager wages stifle ambition. Well-maintained pitches, he argues, would elevate the quality of play, attracting scouts and investment. Proper salaries would allow players to focus on their craft, fostering professionalism and pride.

As an agent, Abdoulie envisions nurturing young talents, connecting them with international opportunities, and ensuring their stories are told. “Our players have the skill to dominate African football,” he says. “They just need guidance and resources.” His dream is a Gambian football ecosystem where infrastructure and support unlock the nation’s potential, producing stars who rival Africa’s best.

The most thrilling match he’s seen was Brikama United’s 3-2 victory over Real de Banjul. “The goals, the crowd, the intensity—it was everything,” he recalls, eyes alight. But it’s the off-pitch moments—bonding with Kartong players, laughing with Tallinding’s squad—that linger. The craziest thing he’s done? Skipping lunch and lectures to catch a game. “I didn’t want to miss a minute,” he says, unapologetic.

A Voice for Gambian Football’s Rise

Abdoulie Danso is no ordinary fan of Gambian football. In a nation dazzled by European leagues, he’s chosen to amplify the local game—cheering for players across nearly every GFF team who hear his voice and feel his love. His story is one of sacrifice, connection, and an unshakable belief that The Gambia’s dusty pitches can birth Africa’s next football dynasty. His vision for modern pitches and a professional agency isn’t just a dream—it’s a blueprint for transforming Gambian football, ensuring its talents shine on the continental stage. As he races from lecture halls to stadiums, Abdoulie isn’t just watching history—he’s writing it, one passionate chant at a time.