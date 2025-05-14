Reading Still Matters in the Smartphone Era Despite Gradual Decline

- Advertisement -

OPINION

By Bernice Ndeckey

In today’s world, many young people spend hours on their phones, scrolling through TikTok, chatting on WhatsApp, Instagram or watching videos on YouTube. While technology has its benefits, one important habit is slowly fading away, and that is reading. Reading may not seem exciting to some people anymore; it may look old-fashioned, but it is still one of the most powerful tools for personal growth and success, and still one of the best ways to learn, grow, and improve one’s future.

Piedmont Healthcare indicated that reading plays a vital role in human development, significantly contributing to health, academic achievement, and social wellbeing. Numerous studies have shown that reading regularly can reduce stress levels, improve mental health, and even increase longevity. The report also showed that reading just a few minutes of each day can lower heart rate and ease muscle tension, thus effectively reducing stress.

Furthermore, reading has been linked to better sleep quality and a lower risk of cognitive decline in old age, according to Nuvance Health, and PubMed Central, 2016. Despite all the aforementioned good benefits associated to reading, the habit of reading is gradually fading away in today’s world.

Academically, reading helps improve one’s vocabulary, comprehension and critical thinking skills, the more one reads, the more words one learns, and this helps you to express yourself clearly. It also builds your confidence, in writing and public speaking. Other reports, including Lakewood Catholic Academy, showed that students who read regularly tend to perform better across various subjects due to increased focus and mental engagement. It also fosters a love of learning and curiosity, traits essential for lifelong personal and professional development. In a chat with a teacher at St. Therese’s Upper Basic School he acknowledged the importance of reading in the academic development of students. “I noticed that students who read at home perform better in class. They speak better, write better, and think better,” said Mr. Emmanuel Mendy, an S.E.S teacher.

Reading helps improve one’s vocabulary. The more one reads, the more words one learns, and this helps express oneself clearly. It also builds one’s confidence, especially during essay writing, public speaking, etc. That is why in 2009, the ‘Gambia Reads’ programme, supported by the Global Partnership for Education, which aimed to enhance early learning, introduced instruction in local languages to improve reading at schools. In 2009, it was reported that over half of Gambian students in grade 2 could not read a single word.

To help students pick up the habit of reading again, the Early Grade Reading Assessment

The Gambia conducted a study with 1,200 Gambian primary school students learning to read in English. The assessment measured foundational reading skills such as letter recognition, phonemic awareness, and reading comprehension. The survey results indicated that students with regular reading habits performed better in these areas. Therefore, supporting the habit of reading shapes a student’s future reading skills.

Paul Jammeh, a 11th grade student at St. Peter’s Upper Basic School expressed passion for reading. “It’s not just about passing exams. Reading helps me improve my English and understand different topics, even outside school,” he said.

Furthermore, reading helps to improve communication skills by exposing individuals to different styles of expression and storytelling, which in turn enhances their ability to express thoughts clearly and confidently, this helping them fit in the society.

It is important to note that reading is a habit, and just like any habit it grows with time. In the pursuit for a better Gambia with a better future the Gambia National Library Service Authority offers children and adults reading opportunities, where they provide book and guide for people read and learn how to read. Other youth centres in Kanifing, Brikama, and Banjul, also offer reading programmes for people.

To nurture the habit of reading, one does not have to start with complex books or difficult novels, simple stories in books in local newspapers, or children’s magazines. Also, short online articles on interesting topics. Libraries and community reading clubs can also offer a comfort zone in helping to grow the habit of reading.

John Mendy, a 16-year-old from Bwiam, urged fellow students to make time for themselves; saying it is important for the brain than phone addiction. “Sometimes, I put my phone away and read before bed. It helps me sleep better and makes school easier,’’ the teenager said.

Smartphones and social media are not bad, but it’s important to allocate time for reading too. Even just 15 to 30 minutes daily can make a big difference. So next time you reach for your phone, think twice. Maybe pick up a book instead. Your brain and your future will thank you.

About the author: Bernice Ndeckey is a 3rd year student at the University of the Gambia. She is a major in English language.