Rahma Gambia Ltd Lays Foundation for Groundbreaking Food Processing Plant in Foni Kanfenda

By: Alieu Ceesay

In a historic step toward food security and economic independence, Rahma Gambia Ltd has laid the foundation for the nation’s first state-of-the-art food processing plant in Foni Kanfenda, West Coast Region. The multi-purpose factory complex will produce various goods, including rice, tomato paste, juice, and other essential food items, to benefit local communities and boost Gambia’s export potential.

The ambitious project is seen as a cornerstone for the country’s self-reliance in food production and a catalyst for economic growth, mainly through private sector-led job creation. Alasan Ceesay, CEO and founder of Rahma Gambia Ltd emphasized the urgency of reducing reliance on imported goods, which he argued undermines local farmers and the national economy.

“This is not just an economic issue; it’s a matter of national survival,” Ceesay declared in his opening remarks. “When we import food, we don’t just import goods—we import poverty, unemployment, and economic stagnation.”

The ceremony drew praise from government officials and local leaders alike. Deputy Governor of the West Coast Region, Babagalleh Jallow, hailed the initiative as a significant milestone that will enhance the country’s export capacity while curbing imports.

Ali Nyass, Chief of Foni Kansala, underscored the project’s potential to curb rural-urban migration by creating local employment opportunities.

“Projects like this will reduce urbanization and encourage our youth to invest in home development,” Nyass said, urging his community to take ownership of the initiative.

National Assembly Member for Foni Kansala, Almameh Gibba, highlighted the region’s abundant mango supply, a key resource for the factory. “It will now be history for our mangoes to be eaten by cows or left to rot,” Gibba told the gathering, expressing confidence in the company’s ability to meet expectations with local produce.

Rahma’s special adviser, Ed Surman, pledged a commitment to delivering high-quality products, while Ousainou Senghore, CEO of the Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GIEPA), assured the company of full cooperation and support.

Representing President Adama Barrow, Minister of Public Services Babucarr Boye reaffirmed the government’s dedication to fostering business growth. “We’ve introduced policies and incentives, like the special investment certificate, offering tax breaks and duty exemptions for enterprises contributing to national development,” Boye stated.

The factory is expected to align with government efforts to enhance employment and food security, marking a pivotal moment in Gambia’s journey toward economic self-sufficiency. As the project takes shape, it promises to transform Foni Kanfenda into a hub of innovation and opportunity, with ripple effects felt across the nation.