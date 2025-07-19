Raffie Diab Brands BCC Mayor Lowe as ‘Corrupt and Incompetent’ Leader

- Advertisement -

Speaking on Giss Giss, a popular weekly current affairs programme aired on The Fatu Network, panelist Raffie Diab described Banjul City Council Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe as a “corrupt and incompetent leader.” Diab, a politician, businessman, and social commentator, cited ongoing testimonies before the Local Government Commission of Inquiry, where Mayor Lowe has appeared multiple times and admitted to several financial irregularities.

“Rohey Malick Lowe is running BCC like a family business and does whatever she wants. She’s the most corrupt and incompetent mayor. She must be held accountable for the millions of dalasis stolen at the council,” Diab alleged, referencing revelations surrounding land sales involving Indian businessmen. “Why must BCC be involved in land sales? This mayor is so incompetent,” he added.

He further criticised the mayor’s alleged disregard for procurement procedures, particularly regarding a contract awarded to her brother. “She contracted her brother to purchase three thousand waste bins at a cost of over thirteen million dalasis. This is unbelievable,” he remarked. Although Mayor Lowe has defended some of her decisions during her appearances before the commission, she has denied taking sole responsibility for the alleged irregularities.

Diab argued that awarding contracts to family members violates the principle of fair competition. “I am a businessman as well, and that’s why I avoid government contracts, because my party is in alliance with the government. Even at the Ministry of Information, I don’t take any contracts. But the mayor is granting restricted tenders to her brother just to favour him,” he claimed, referencing proceedings at the commission.

He also criticised Mayor Lowe’s deteriorating relationship with the United Democratic Party (UDP), stating, “She’s trying hard to find a way to leave the party and join the ruling party to avoid possible punishment after the commission.” Diab concluded by urging President Barrow to take swift action. “I am urging you, President Barrow, to act on the commission’s recommendations. Don’t allow people like Mayor Lowe to escape accountability.”

While Mayor Lowe has been credited with initiating some development projects in Banjul, the mounting allegations of financial mismanagement have raised serious questions about her leadership and integrity.