Push for Women’s Representation in District Tribunals Gains Ground in Upper Fulladou West

By Alieu Jallow

Efforts to improve inclusive representation in local justice delivery are taking shape in Upper Fulladou West, where the district chief has taken concrete steps to include women in the district tribunal court, a move influenced by ongoing advocacy from Activista The Gambia.

Chief Ali Modou Touray of Upper Fulladou West said he has formally recommended a woman from Sare Silleri to serve on the tribunal following a series of community consultations. His decision is part of broader efforts to ensure the tribunal reflects the diverse community it serves, particularly women.

“The absence of women in tribunal courts often leads to delayed judgments. Many women are hesitant to open up about their issues, especially in a setting dominated by men. This can result in outcomes that don’t always favour them,” Chief Touray explained.

He noted that his consultations included engaging women from across his district to help identify a suitable female representative. This process led to selecting a woman who showed strong interest in serving. A formal recommendation was submitted to the Chief Executive Officer of the Janjanbureh Area Council, but nearly two years later, her appointment remains unconfirmed.

Chief Touray expressed frustration over the delay and emphasised the importance of representation in achieving fair and timely justice. He also commended Activista The Gambia for its sustained advocacy and capacity-building programs, which he said have improved the knowledge and effectiveness of tribunal members.

“The capacity-building trainings have not only enlightened my team but have also created space to discuss long-overdue reforms, including a review of the outdated District Tribunals Act of 1933. For instance, there are fines where, if someone is found guilty, they are charged D50. This no longer reflects today’s realities,” he said.

The Chief further called for youth representation in tribunal courts, arguing that their perspectives are essential in building a more responsive justice system. However, he pointed out that poor wages for tribunal members remain a major challenge.

“It’s difficult for my members to meet their basic needs with the current salary structure. Most of them don’t even have the means to travel to Bansang for court hearings regularly. This makes their work extremely difficult. I’m calling for reforms and increased remuneration,” Chief Touray added.

Activista’s ongoing work in the district is part of a broader advocacy effort to promote inclusive representation and improve justice delivery at the grassroots level, with a focus on both gender and youth inclusion.