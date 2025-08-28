Prince Sankanu appointed Deputy Director of Press at Office of the President

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Veteran journalist and filmmaker Prince Bubacarr Aminata Sankanu has been appointed Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the President.

Sankanu, who previously served as deputy government spokesperson, is a prominent figure in The Gambia’s media and film industry. His appointment is expected to strengthen the presidency’s communication strategy under Amie Bojang-Sissoho, Director of Press and Public Relations since 2017.

He began his career at The Point newspaper in 1993 and later worked with BBC Focus on Africa, Voice of America, and Deutsche Welle. Sankanu also served as a Producer of News & Current Affairs while pursuing further studies in digital media.

He holds a master’s degree in film studies from the University of Stirling and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of The Gambia. As a lecturer and research advisor, he has supervised over 20 academic projects.

Sankanu founded the CineKambiya International Film Festival in 2015 and has produced films addressing issues such as FGM (Bleeding Blade), disability discrimination (Pain of Sorrow), and family abandonment (Kuu Buka Labang). His upcoming film, Bintang Bolong Dala Masanneh Ceesay, is set for release in 2025.

He also contributed to a documentary on Nyancho Kelefa Sanneh, working with Kebba Camara, Fenja Baxter, Dr Ensa Touray, and the late Bakary Sidibeh.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sankanu was praised for managing strategic communication and public engagement under pressure. He previously served as deputy to government spokesperson Ebrima G. Sankareh, who is currently pursuing a PhD in India.