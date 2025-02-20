Press Release: United Democratic Party (UDP) Condemns the Arrest of Luis Boutanos and Calls for His Immediate Release

- Advertisement -

“The United Democratic Party (UDP) strongly condemns the arrest of Mr. Luis Boutanos, a Gambian citizen, on 17th February 2025, for expressing his frustration with the Barrow Government’s governance of The Gambia. Mr. Boutanos’ arrest, reportedly stemming from a social media video in which he criticized the government, is a blatant violation of his constitutional right to freedom of speech as enshrined in the Constitution of The Gambia.

The UDP firmly believes that the right to express dissent and hold the government accountable is a cornerstone of democracy. The arrest of Mr. Boutanos is not only an attack on his fundamental rights but also a dangerous precedent that undermines the democratic principles The Gambia strives to uphold.

We call on the Barrow Government to immediately and unconditionally release Mr. Boutanos and to respect the rights of all citizens to freely express their opinions without fear of persecution or intimidation. The UDP stands in solidarity with Mr. Boutanos and all Gambians who seek to hold their leaders accountable through peaceful and lawful means.

The UDP urges the government to cease all actions that suppress freedom of expression and to foster an environment where open dialogue and constructive criticism are welcomed, not punished. We also call on regional and international human rights organizations to take note of this alarming development and to join us in demanding justice for Mr. Boutanos.

The Gambia belongs to all its citizens, and no one should be silenced for speaking truth to power.”

Tombong Saidy

UDP Administrative Secretary

For Media and Communication