PRESS RELEASE: STAND Symposium to Address Diabetes and Disability in The Gambia

STAND: We Walk Together, in partnership with the Gambian Amputees Association, Gambian Amputee Football Association, and Ladies Empowered for Growth and Success, will host a symposium themed “Diabetes and Disability: Caring, Coping and Thriving Together” at the Gambia National Stadium, Friendship Hotel, on Saturday 16 August.

Part of a three-year EU-funded programme, the event will highlight the link between diabetes and disability, particularly as 65% of new amputees supported by STAND are the result of diabetes-related amputations. The symposium will raise awareness on prevention, management, and the wider impact of the disease on persons with and without disabilities.

The programme will feature blood sugar screenings, poetry and musical performances, and discussions on diabetes prevention, survivors’ experiences, nutrition, mental health, and services available for those facing complications such as vision loss or amputation.

Expected guests include Madame Kantara from the University of The Gambia’s Psychology Department, Gabu Jarjue of the Directorate of Social Welfare, representatives from NaNA, the Ministry of Health’s Health Promotion Unit, the Gambian Federation of the Disabled, and various disability organisations across the country.

Alieu Touray, STAND Country Representative and Counselling Manager, said: “Diabetes and disability are strongly related due to the impacts the disease can have on those with existing disabilities and those without. This is most visible through amputation rates. It is important these subjects are engaged with to inform Gambians from all backgrounds how risks can be managed and we can move forward together.”

For updates, follow EU in The Gambia and STAND: We Walk Together on Facebook and X (Twitter).