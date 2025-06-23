PRESS RELEASE: GAP Leader Calls for National Unity and Preparedness Amidst Iran-Israel Tensions

- Advertisement -

As tensions escalate between Iran and Israel, the potential global repercussions could be more devastating than the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for developing nations like The Gambia. The leader of the Gambia Action Party (GAP), Hon. Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, is sounding the alarm and urging all political parties and stakeholders to rise above partisan lines and prepare for the possible economic fallout, particularly in the form of increased food and fuel prices.

Hon. Batchilly stresses that national unity and strategic planning are urgently needed. He calls on the government and opposition alike to develop a comprehensive action plan that focuses on food security and fuel management. By promoting homegrown agricultural production and reducing dependency on food imports, The Gambia can build resilience against external shocks that may result from the Middle East crisis.

The GAP leader insists that the government of the National People’s Party (NPP) must spearhead efforts to invest in agriculture, provide subsidies to farmers, and ensure supply chains remain functional. At the same time, opposition parties are encouraged to shelve political rivalries and contribute meaningfully to national dialogue and emergency planning.

In this uncertain global climate, Hon. Batchilly believes that solidarity, innovation, and proactive governance are the only way forward. The Gambia must act now to protect its people from a potential economic and humanitarian crisis that could dwarf the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Servant Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly

Secretary General and Party Leader

Gambia Action Party (GAP).