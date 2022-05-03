 “President Barrow’s Claims Against Madi Jobarteh Are false And Misleading” – Kemo Bojang

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Youth Secretary-General of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Kemo Bojang has described statements made by President Adama Barrow on Koriteh day against prominent Gambian activist Madi Jobarteh as false and misleading.

- Advertisement -

In his Eid message to the party supporters and loyalists, Kemo remarked that pointing to and calling Madi Jobarteh as a threat to national security is misleading.

“To see the President single out Mr Jobarteh and call him a threat to national security and wanting to turn the country down is false and misleading,” the UDP youth SG pointed out.

This came after the human rights activist stated that his life is under threat following the remark directed to him by President Barrow during his traditional koriteh gathering with the Banjul Muslim elders.

The UDP strongman alleged that the President’s recent actions and utterances are what should be considered severe and violent.

- Advertisement -

“The recent actions of the head of state and his utterances have been one would consider dangerous and chaotic. From defending corruption within his government and imposing Fabakary Tombong Jatta and Seedy Njie as speaker and deputy, we do not anything that comes close to national threats as these two recent times.”

He further asserted that the United Democratic Party appreciate Mr Jobarteh and his stand on good governance and democracy.

“We urge him to carry on and we will stand by him”, Kemo Bojang said.

Mr Bojang, however, explained that President Barrow should be measured in his speeches as the head of state.

- Advertisement -

“…he is the head of state of our beloved nation and we expect him to act like one. Threatening the lives and liberties of citizens is not presidential as he should be the chief protector of all citizens”, he argued.

On his koriteh day gathering with the Muslim elders in Banjul, President Barrow claimed that there are people bent on bringing chaos to the country and labelled activist Madi Jobarteh as one of them.