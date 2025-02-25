President Barrow Receives Media Freedom Award at Star TV Headquarters Launch

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

President Adama Barrow has been honored with the Media Freedom Award by Star TV in recognition of his administration’s commitment to press freedom and transparency. The award was presented by Haji Baniko Sissoho, Chairman and proprietor of Star FM/TV, during the grand launch of the station’s new headquarters along the OIC Highway on Monday.

In his keynote address, President Barrow reaffirmed his government’s dedication to fostering a free and thriving media environment, highlighting key legislative efforts such as the Access to Information Act. He emphasized that a strong and independent media sector is vital to democracy, national development, and civic engagement.

“The role of the media in nation-building cannot be overstated. Media outlets inform, educate, and entertain, while also possessing immense potential to unite a nation and foster accountability,” he stated.

He commended Star FM/TV for amplifying diverse voices, creating employment opportunities, and promoting national dialogue. He urged the media house to uphold ethical journalism, embrace new technologies, and continue striving for excellence in service delivery.

The launch of the new Star FM/TV headquarters marks a significant milestone in Gambia’s media landscape, reinforcing press freedom and expanding access to information.