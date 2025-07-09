President Barrow Reassigns Sering Modou Njie as New Foreign Minister

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow has announced a major cabinet reshuffle, appointing Hon. Sering Modou Njie, the current Minister for Defence, as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad.

The announcement was made in an official statement issued by the Office of the President on Tuesday, citing constitutional authority under Sections 71 (1) and 71 (3) of the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia.

“His Excellency The President, Mr. Adama Barrow GMRG, consistent with the powers vested in him by Sections 71 (1) and 1 (3) of the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia, has effected the following changes in his Cabinet, with immediate effect,” the release stated.

Sering Modou Njie, a native of Medina Sering Mass, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and a Master’s Degree in International Relations. He began his military career in 1998 as the Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Armed Forces. His trajectory in public service has included key diplomatic postings, including as Deputy Head of Mission at the Gambia High Commission in New Delhi, India, and various roles at the Gambia Embassy in Turkey.

“Honourable Njie started his military career in 1998 as Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Armed Forces, and rose to the position of Head of the Republic National Guard in 2011 before proceeding as Deputy Head of Mission at the Gambia High Commission in New Delhi, India,” the statement added. “Honourable Njie also served in different positions at the Gambia Embassy in Turkey before he was appointed Minister for Defence in 2022.”

In a related development, Vice President Muhammed B.S. Jallow has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the Ministry of Defence.

The presidency has not announced a new permanent appointment for the Defence Ministry, but the move suggests a temporary arrangement under the Vice President’s supervision.