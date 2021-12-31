President Barrow Pardons 21 Prisoners among them women

President Adama Barrow on Friday pardoned 21 prisoners in the exercise of his powers of the prerogative of mercy vested upon him by the constitution.

The pardon was made following the recommendations by the Prerogative of Mercy Committee, State House said in a statement.

Among those pardoned are sixteen Gambians, one of whom is a female, three Senegalese men, a female Bissau Guinean and a Guinean man.

“As per Section 82(2) of the 1997 Constitution, the Prerogative of Mercy Committee consists of the Attorney General who chairs the Committee with other members from the Department of Social Welfare, the Supreme Islamic Council and the Gambian Christian Council.

“President Barrow seizes this opportunity to urge Gambians and residents of The Gambia to promote peace and be law abiding. He wishes all a happy and prosperous 2022,” State House added.

