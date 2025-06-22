President Barrow Officiates First Convocation at University of Applied Science, Engineering, and Technology

- Advertisement -

Written by: The Fatu Network Newsroom

BRIKAMA – The University of Applied Science, Engineering, and Technology (USET) held its inaugural convocation ceremony on Saturday, with President Adama Barrow officiating the joint commissioning of the College of Science and Engineering (CoSE) Building and the graduation of the institution’s first cohort of engineering students.

Twenty-eight students graduated from the Departments of Civil Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering during the ceremony held in Brikama.

“The occasion represents not only the overwhelming development of our tertiary education sector, but also a new chapter in our ambition to transform The Gambia into a knowledge-driven, technologically empowered, and self-reliant nation,” President Barrow said at the event.

The ceremony included the conferment of an honorary Doctor of Engineering and Technology (Honoris Causa) degree upon President Barrow by USET. According to the State House statement, the honorary degree recognized “not just his tangible achievements but his enduring legacy of integrity, vision, and service—a true architect of national progress.”

The event marked the commissioning of the new College of Science and Engineering building alongside the graduation ceremony. USET focuses on applied science, engineering, and technology education as part of the country’s tertiary education sector.

The graduation represents the first group of engineering students to complete their studies at the Brikama-based institution.