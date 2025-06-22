Monday, June 23, 2025

President Barrow Officiates First Convocation at University of Applied Science, Engineering, and Technology

52
- Advertisement -

Written by: The Fatu Network Newsroom

BRIKAMA – The University of Applied Science, Engineering, and Technology (USET) held its inaugural convocation ceremony on Saturday, with President Adama Barrow officiating the joint commissioning of the College of Science and Engineering (CoSE) Building and the graduation of the institution’s first cohort of engineering students.

- Advertisement -

Twenty-eight students graduated from the Departments of Civil Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering during the ceremony held in Brikama.

“The occasion represents not only the overwhelming development of our tertiary education sector, but also a new chapter in our ambition to transform The Gambia into a knowledge-driven, technologically empowered, and self-reliant nation,” President Barrow said at the event.

The ceremony included the conferment of an honorary Doctor of Engineering and Technology (Honoris Causa) degree upon President Barrow by USET. According to the State House statement, the honorary degree recognized “not just his tangible achievements but his enduring legacy of integrity, vision, and service—a true architect of national progress.”

The event marked the commissioning of the new College of Science and Engineering building alongside the graduation ceremony. USET focuses on applied science, engineering, and technology education as part of the country’s tertiary education sector.

- Advertisement -

The graduation represents the first group of engineering students to complete their studies at the Brikama-based institution.

Previous article
From Foni’s Dust to Europe’s Dreams: Francis Gomez and the Left Foot of Destiny
Next article
PETRONAS and the Gambia Oil Scandal: When Silence Becomes Complicity!

RELATED ARTICLES

[td_block_7 custom_title="Popular Posts" block_template_id="td_block_template_14" header_text_color="#222222" top_border_color="#f4f4f4" bottom_border_color="#444444" header_color="#f4f4f4" m6f_title_font_family="" f_header_font_weight="500" f_header_font_transform="uppercase" f_header_font_size="14" offset="20"]
Advertisement

2025 © The Fatu Network - Site by DigiTech Solutions

Reset password

Enter your email address and we will send you a link to change your password.

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

Sign up with email

Get started with your account

to save your favourite homes and more

By clicking the «SIGN UP» button you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Powered by Estatik