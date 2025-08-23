President Barrow Marks Departure of Senegalese ECOMIG Contingent – Mission Continues

- Advertisement -

Written by: Seringe S.T. Touray

President Adama Barrow on Thursday led a farewell ceremony at State House for the Senegalese battalion of the ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG), marking the completion of their two-year deployment.

In a statement from the presidency, Barrow “commended the battalion for successfully completing their two-year mission in The Gambia and expressed gratitude to the ECOWAS Heads of State for their support.” He also praised the leadership of Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and his efforts in “strengthening brotherly Senegalo-Gambian relations.”

The Gambian leader reminded the troops that their service “is etched in the country’s history” and urged them to uphold the same spirit of dedication as they return home. Certificates of recognition were presented to the officers in appreciation of their professionalism during their time in the country.

Battalion Commander Captain Amacodou Faye responded with thanks on behalf of his soldiers, saying they were “grateful to His Excellency President Barrow and his government for their hospitality and continuous support throughout the mission,” and describing The Gambia as “a welcoming home” during their service.

Mission Still Active

The departure of the Senegalese battalion does not mark the end of ECOMIG in The Gambia. Other contingents, including forces from Nigeria and Ghana, remain stationed in the country.

In June, ECOWAS Heads of State extended the mission’s mandate for another two years, while also directing that a formal exit strategy be put in place. As part of this transition, Nigeria recently rotated nearly 200 troops into The Gambia, reinforcing the mission’s presence and confirming that ECOMIG is still operational.

Background on ECOMIG

ECOMIG was first deployed in January 2017 after former president Yahya Jammeh refused to concede defeat in the 2016 election. With Senegalese troops at the core, supported by Ghanaian and Nigerian forces, the mission helped secure President Barrow’s inauguration and has since played a stabilising role while backing The Gambia’s delayed security sector reforms.

The presence of foreign forces has drawn mixed reactions over the years. Many Gambians credit ECOMIG with preventing unrest and maintaining peace, while others see the prolonged mission as a challenge to national sovereignty. With Senegalese troops now departing, debate is likely to intensify over how prepared The Gambia is to manage its own security in the run-up to the 2026 elections.