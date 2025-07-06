President Barrow Lays Foundation Stone for Sanyang Deep‑Sea Port Project

- Advertisement -

Written by: Alieu Jallow

President Adama Barrow on Saturday presided over the laying of the foundation stone for the Sanyang Deep-Sea Port, officially launching one of The Gambia’s largest infrastructure projects to date.



The event took place in the coastal town of Sanyang and was attended by First Lady Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, Minister of Transport, Works & Infrastructure Ebrima Sillah, senior government officials, community leaders, and representatives of international partners. A representative from Albayrak Group, the Turkish firm leading the project, was also present. The ceremony was covered by The Fatu Network, among other media.

The project, valued at €600 million, is being implemented through a public–private partnership between the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA)—which holds a 20 percent equity stake—and Albayrak Group under its existing ALPORT concession. The new port is intended to address current capacity constraints and improve The Gambia’s ability to handle larger volumes of cargo.

In a statement released following the event, State House described the project as “a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward robust economic development.” It added: “This ambitious project symbolises a strong commitment by the Barrow government to investing in crucial infrastructure, which is vital for fostering sustainable growth and uplifting the lives of Gambians.”

Another statement posted online by State House said: “The groundbreaking infrastructure will increase The Gambia’s capacity to trade and create numerous jobs across various capacities.” It added that the Barrow administration is “actively investing in vital infrastructure as part of a broader strategy for sustainable economic growth and improving the lives and livelihoods of Gambians.”



President Barrow said the project forms part of his government’s broader plan to position The Gambia as a regional hub for maritime trade and cross-border connectivity. He also noted the importance of building local capacity to operate and manage such infrastructure.

In addition to the port, the president reiterated his government’s commitment to the Banjul–Barra Bridge, a proposed permanent crossing over the River Gambia intended to improve transport links between the northern and southern regions of the country.

Cem Öztürk, speaking on behalf of Alport Ports, gave an overview of the port’s proposed design, which includes deep-draft berths, expanded container-handling capacity, and improved logistics infrastructure aimed at increasing shipping efficiency.

GPA Managing Director Ousman Jobarteh outlined the reasoning behind the public–private partnership, citing limitations at the Port of Banjul in accommodating larger vessels. He said investment in expanded port capacity is necessary for The Gambia to remain competitive in the regional maritime sector.



While construction is expected to proceed in phases, details on timelines, financing terms, and regulatory oversight have not yet been publicly disclosed.