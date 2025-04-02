President Barrow Hands Over Buses and Tractors to Gambia Armed Forces

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

President Adama Barrow has handed over five buses and five tractors to the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) in a ceremony at the State House.

“Guided by the National Development Agenda, my government is committed to advancing the human resources of our nation,” President Barrow said. He described the security sector as “one of the critical areas towards realizing the NDP, YIRIWA objectives,” emphasizing the role of GAF and other security forces in maintaining peace and stability.

The president highlighted the importance of creating a conducive work environment for security personnel, stating, “We are determined that the transformations in the Security sector align with the democratic values we desire for our dear Gambia.” He added, “We strive for peace, security, and stability to reign parallel with other developments of our country.”

Explaining the purpose of the donations, President Barrow stated, “Today’s presentations are twofold: five buses to ease transportation and ensure punctuality of officers, along with five tractors to support the Agriculture initiative of the Gambia Armed Forces.”

He further emphasized the significance of engaging officers in productive activities, particularly in agriculture. “Our determination to have a peaceful country warrants us to seek alternative engagements for our officers during peacetime,” he said. He added that the agricultural initiative would “create basic produce for officers, improve their nutrition as well as make them more self-reliant in achieving sustained food security.”

Encouraging the officers to take proper care of the equipment, President Barrow urged, “I urge you to make best use of both the buses and tractors to ensure durability.”

Concluding his speech, he officially handed over the equipment, stating, “With these few remarks, I now hand over five buses and five tractors to the Gambia Armed Forces.”