President Barrow Assesses D40m Market Damage; Government Awaits Official Report

By: Dawda Baldeh

Gambian President Adama Barrow visited markets in Brikama, Latrikunda, and Serrekunda on Tuesday to assess the impact of several fire incidents that have reduced hundreds of shops to ashes. The visit is part of ongoing efforts to gather information on the damage and identify solutions to support victims and address the issue. Internal preliminary findings report an estimated damage of forty million dalasis (D40m).

Speaking to reporters at the scene, President Barrow acknowledged the extent of the destruction caused by the fires and expressed his sympathy for the victims. He was informed that the damage in Brikama market is estimated at fifteen million dalasis (D15m), five million dalasis (D5m) in Latrikunda, and twenty million dalasis (D20m) in Serrekunda market, respectively. Despite these preliminary estimates, President Barrow noted that his government is awaiting the official report from the investigation.

“The best way forward is to relocate the ‘Sandikas’ because the markets are congested. Accessibility is a problem in the markets,” he stated. The head of state also reaffirmed his government’s commitment to addressing such incidents. “The people affected are Gambians, and we cannot just stand by. My government will do everything possible to support them,” he added.

President Barrow further urged the public to remain vigilant and take preventive measures against such occurrences. “The markets are not organized at all, and that falls under the responsibility of the local councils; they are selling food items. This is not the best approach,” he stressed, noting that the long-term solution is to modernize the markets. “We will need to modernize the markets to meet international standards,” he said.

He also called on local government councils to work together with the central government for the country’s progress. This visit comes in the wake of repeated fire incidents in Brikama, Latrikunda, and Serrekunda that have left many shop owners in distress. During the visit, store owners and market leaders highlighted the urgent need for support for the victims.