President Barrow Applauds Progress of National Road Projects, Pledges More Development

By Michaella Faith Wright

President Adama Barrow has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing road construction projects across the country, assuring Gambians that his government is committed to improving infrastructure to drive national development.

Speaking during his routine inspection tour, President Barrow emphasised that most of the planned roads are nearing completion, with only one remaining.

“This is a routine activity we conduct every two months. I am very happy and impressed with what we have seen. Almost all of the roads are completed, except for one. The community is also happy with the progress,” President Barrow stated.

The president extended appreciation to the country’s development partners who have provided funding and concessional loans for the road projects.

“I have to thank our partners because some of these roads are donor-funded, while others are financed through concessional loans, 35 per cent of which are grants. That’s why I am very grateful to our partners,” he said.

President Barrow also commended the National Roads Authority (NRA) and the Ministry of Works for their role in supervising and implementing the projects.

“We are not only working on donor-funded roads. We are also constructing about 350 kilometres of roads financed by the central government. The government is handling three projects at the same time, and all are progressing well,” he noted.

He revealed that phase two of the project will be completed before the end of the year, and phase three will commence immediately after.

“Developing roads is critical to national progress. Without proper roads, you cannot develop a country. We are also investing in electricity, education, and healthcare,” President Barrow emphasised, while thanking his team and international partners for their support.