Pres. Barrow Launches GBA Water Supply Project: Providing Access to Clean, Safe Drinking Water

By Dawda Baldeh

President Adama Barrow has launched a massive water supply project for the greater Banjul area to provide access to clean and safe drinking water to communities in the West Coast Region.

This project, launched in Siffoe under WASIB with funding from the Agence Française Development (AFD) in partnership with the National Water and Electricity Company, is aimed at addressing water shortages in the region. In his keynote address, Gambian President Adama Barrow described water as a basic requirement for life.

“Without water, there is no life…,” he stated, noting that the provision of safe and clean drinking water is a fundamental right. He reiterated his government’s steadfast commitment to providing adequate, safe and clean drinking water to the country.

He commended NAWEC and its partners for the initiative. This will provide access to water to more than one million people in the WCR and beyond,” he explained.

He added that this would expand the NAWEC water supply by 300 thousand meters.

This will follow the construction of a state-of-the-art water supply to 80 thousand new beneficiaries.

Accordingly, the head of the state disclosed that the project will also include the construction of a 500 cubic meter water treatment plant.

“This is expected to expand the distribution network by 100,000 meters,” he explained.

Governor of North Bank Region, Lamin Saidy, who represents the governor of West Coast Region, underscored the importance of water in our daily lives and how this project will improve the quality of life in the Greater Banjul Area.

“Water is a foundation for our lives,” he said, adding that this project will address challenges of access to clean drinking water in the area.

“When we invest in water, we invest in health and education,” he added.

He urges people to take ownership of the project to ensure its sustainability.

AFD, representative, Mahoub Meqouaghi said this project is dear to his institution as it will address the water crisis in the country.

“Water is a crucial component of our lives,” he said, noting that they are excited about the partnership with NAWEC.

He echoed similar sentiments on the impact this project will bring to the populace.

Charge De Affairs of France Embassy, Stephane Dovert, described the launch as a milestone achievement in the relationship between Gambia and France.

“Water is life, and its ability will significantly improve our lives,” he stated.

The charge d’affaires aligned this project with the government development goals.

“This project will improve water supply in the West Coast Region,” he added. “Today we celebrate a strategic partnership,” he noted.

The event marks a significant milestone in the country’s drive for a sustainable water supply. If completed, this project will address water shortages within different communities in the greater Banjul area.