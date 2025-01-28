PPP Electoral Commission Disqualifies Seven Candidates Following December Congress Dispute

- Advertisement -

The Electoral Commission of The Gambia’s People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has announced its verdict on the disputed December 21, 2024 National Extraordinary Congress, resulting in the disqualification of seven candidates for constitutional violations.

In a press release issued today, Electoral Commission Chairperson Rugie Jallow revealed that the disqualified candidates failed to comply with Article 14.3(E) of the party constitution, which requires candidates to sign an undertaking to participate in electoral processes.

The disqualified candidates are:

Ousman Madikay Faal

Alpha Ousman Jallow

Sohna Amie Badjan Mboob

Mbemba Nanko

Amadou Bah

Dawda K Jarju

Karafa Sambou

Following the disqualifications, the Commission confirmed the election of four candidates who had properly signed the undertaking and met all constitutional requirements:

Kebba E Jallow as Secretary General and Party Leader

Uthman A. N. Jeng as Deputy Secretary General and Party Leader

Ousainou M. I. Jallow as National President

Maimuna Sawaneh as Deputy National Treasurer

This verdict comes after a month-long review process that began when petitions were filed following the December congress held at KG5 Ground in Banjul. During this period, Secretary General Kebba E Jallow had emphasized the party’s commitment to internal dispute resolution and constitutional processes.

The Electoral Commission’s decision appears to bring closure to the uncertainty that has surrounded the party’s leadership since the December congress, though it marks a significant shake-up with the disqualification of seven candidates from the party’s electoral process.