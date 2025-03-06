Power Struggle in PPP: Who Rightfully Leads the Party?

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

In a deepening power struggle within The Gambia’s People’s Progressive Party, two factions have staked competing claims to the party’s leadership.

- Advertisement -

According to the PPP Electoral Commission, Kebba E. Jallow is the legitimate Secretary General and Party Leader, having been validated after candidates who signed a “mandatory constitutional undertaking” were declared rightful winners. Those who failed to sign—including Ousman Madikay Faal—were explicitly disqualified. The Commission also noted that no appeals were filed before the February 18 deadline.

However, just days later, on March 2, the PPP Board of Trustees issued a conflicting declaration, recognizing Ousman Madikay Faal as the duly elected leader. The Board argued that the Electoral Commission “exceeded its authority” and lacked the required number of members to function properly. It also dismissed the disqualification grounds, claiming that the cited constitutional article “does not exist.”

This dispute, stemming from the December 21 Elective Congress, has created parallel party structures with overlapping officials, leaving PPP members uncertain about who truly leads the historic party.