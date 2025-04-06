Power Struggle in PPP Resolved: Ousman Madikay Faal Recognized as Legitimate Leader

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

In a dramatic turn of events, the power struggle within The Gambia’s People’s Progressive Party (PPP) appears to have reached its resolution, with Ousman Madikay Faal officially recognized as the party’s Secretary General and Party Leader. This recognition comes after months of intense dispute, conflicting declarations, and confusion surrounding the legitimacy of the leadership following the party’s 2024 elective congress.

- Advertisement -

Background to the Dispute

The power struggle within the PPP has its roots in the party’s 2024 Elective Congress held on December 21, 2024, in KG V, Banjul. The congress resulted in two factions emerging, each claiming the legitimacy of its chosen leader. According to the PPP’s Electoral Commission, Kebba E. Jallow was the rightful Secretary General and Party Leader. This declaration was based on the validation of candidates who signed a “mandatory constitutional undertaking.” Those who failed to sign—including Ousman Madikay Faal—were disqualified from contesting the election.

The PPP Electoral Commission’s position was clear: the outcome of the congress was in favor of Kebba E. Jallow, and no appeals had been filed by the February 18 deadline. However, just days after this announcement, a new twist emerged. On March 2, 2025, the PPP Board of Trustees issued a conflicting statement, declaring Ousman Madikay Faal as the duly elected leader. The Board argued that the PPP’s Electoral Commission had overstepped its authority, noting that it lacked the required number of members to function properly. The Board further contested the disqualification grounds, pointing out that the constitutional article used to disqualify Faal “does not exist.”

This disagreement led to the creation of two parallel structures within the party, with both factions asserting control over the PPP. Members and supporters were left in limbo, uncertain as to which leader held legitimate authority, contributing to a tense and divided atmosphere within the party.

The Final Resolution

The power struggle has now been brought to a close, with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of The Gambia stepping in to settle the matter. In a letter dated March 27, 2025, the IEC officially recognized Ousman Madikay Faal as the legitimate Secretary General and Party Leader of the PPP. The letter, signed by Vice Chairman Joseph Colley, confirmed that the IEC acknowledged the outcome of the December 2024 congress and recognized Faal as the duly elected leader of the party.

- Advertisement -

The IEC’s involvement brings much-needed clarity and finality to the issue, ending months of uncertainty within the PPP. The commission’s decision not only affirms Faal’s position but also validates the congress’s results, effectively sidelining the opposition faction led by Kebba E. Jallow.