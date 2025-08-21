Poll Shows Gambians Oppose Darboe’s 2026 Bid, Barrow Seen as Frontrunner

- Advertisement -

Written by: Alieu Jallow

A nationwide opinion poll commissioned by Gambia Participates has revealed strong public opposition to Ousainou Darboe’s 2026 presidential bid. According to the survey, 63 percent of respondents said they were against Darboe’s candidacy, suggesting declining support for the veteran opposition leader.



The poll also indicates growing interest in younger political figures, with 44 percent of respondents expressing support for Talib Bensouda, the Mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council.

Meanwhile, the findings suggest that President Adama Barrow currently holds the strongest prospects for victory in 2026, with 35 percent of surveyed voters viewing him as the most likely winner. The results point to a competitive race ahead, as Gambians weigh continuity against the prospect of new leadership.