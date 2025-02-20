Political Rift in Foni: Hon. Almameh Gibba Rejects Claims of NAMs Backing Bakary K. Badjie’s Presidential Bid

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

As The Gambia marked its Diamond Jubilee celebration, Bakary K. Badjie, the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Foni Bintang, made a bold political move by declaring his candidacy for the 2026 presidential election. His announcement underscored his vision for national development, citing economic hardship, insecurity, and governance challenges as key issues he aims to address. However, his bid has already sparked controversy, with fellow No to Alliance National Assembly Members questioning the level of consultation and support within his own constituency.

- Advertisement -

Hon. Almameh Gibba, NAM for Foni Kansala and the spokesperson for the five National Assembly Members (NAMs) from Foni, publicly distanced himself from Badjie’s presidential bid in an audio message addressed to the people of Foni. Gibba expressed concerns over the lack of consultation prior to the announcement, stating that while attending the country’s Diamond Jubilee celebration, he and his fellow NAM, Hon. Tumani Bojang, saw images on social media announcing Hon. Bakary Badjie’s candidacy. The Foni Kansala NAM challenged claims suggesting that all five NAMs from the Foni region are backing Badjie’s candidacy.

“There are ongoing rumors that we are backing him, but I want to clarify that when something is unclear, consultation is necessary. So, I am informing you that the five NAMs of Foni are not aware of his candidacy. We were never consulted—there was no physical meeting or discussion. Every time we meet at the Assembly, we discuss ways forward for our region, Foni, but there has never been a time, day, or opportunity where he shared his intentions with us.

Therefore, I want to inform our people and militants, as well as those spreading misinformation that we are supporting him, that I, Almameh Gibba, on behalf of Hon. Tumani Bojang, Hon. Pa Dembo Sanneh, and Hon. Amie Colley, challenge anyone who has evidence that we are supporting Bakary Badjie’s candidacy to come forward and present it publicly. We have long been patient, criticized, and insulted, but the reason I am speaking now—when I never intended to—is because this is not our stance. We never advised him to contest, we were never consulted, and we do not know anything about it. So, it is not my responsibility to clear the air, but I want to make it known to all.”

He further stressed that anyone wishing to understand Badjie’s motives for vying for the presidency should contact Hon. Bakary K. Badjie himself for confirmation.

- Advertisement -

“I do not know anything about his decision or position. He didn’t inform Hon. Amie Colley, he didn’t inform Hon. Pa Dembo Sanneh, and he didn’t inform Hon. Tumani Bojang.”

This internal dissent highlights potential divisions within the political representation of the Foni region, raising questions about the collective support for Badjie’s presidential ambitions. As the 2026 elections approach, unity and consensus among regional representatives will be pivotal in shaping the political landscape and influencing voter sentiment.