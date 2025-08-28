Police Warn Serving Officers Against Public Commentary, Cite Former PRO’s Posts

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

The Gambia Police Force (GPF) has issued a strong reminder to its serving officers to uphold institutional discipline and refrain from making unauthorised public comments on police operations, warning that breaches of professional conduct will not be tolerated.

In a statement released on Thursday, August 28, 2025, the Police said its leadership remains open to suggestions, recommendations, and constructive criticism from both the public and serving members. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) encouraged officers with proposals to liaise directly with his office through proper internal channels, noting that the institution welcomes objective input that strengthens its mandate of maintaining peace and security.

However, the statement expressed concern that much of the criticism directed at the GPF has been “subjective rather than objective,” contributing to public misunderstandings and, in some cases, encouraging individuals to act contrary to the law.

The Police leadership also raised alarm over what it described as a worrying trend of serving officers publicly voicing disapproval of official actions. According to the statement, such behaviour not only undermines public confidence but also contradicts the discipline expected from members of the Force.

The announcement singled out Superintendent of Police David Kujabi, a former Public Relations Officer of the GPF, who has published opinion pieces on social media, including articles titled “Are We Solving a Problem or Stoking a Fire that May Burn Us All” and “Conflict Sensitivity and Law Enforcement in The Gambia.” The Force described these posts as examples of commentary that risk compromising institutional integrity.

“All members of the Gambia Police Force are reminded to strictly adhere to the terms and conditions of service and refrain from conduct unbecoming of serving officers,” the statement read. It stressed that officers should be guided by police ethics, loyalty, and respect for internal processes rather than resorting to public platforms to air grievances or criticism.

The Police further warned that unregulated commentary and public disagreements “undermine the integrity of the Force and compromise national peace and security,” adding that disciplinary measures would be enforced against violations.