Police Warn Against Planned GALA Protest at PURA

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

The Gambia Police Force has issued a warning against a planned protest at the headquarters of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, August 22.

The youth-led movement Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA) had announced plans to stage a demonstration at PURA’s offices on Kairaba Avenue in opposition to the recent decision to set a minimum price for mobile internet data. In a public notice, the group called on supporters to gather at 11am under the slogan: “PURA must reverse the unjust tariffs now.”

Responding to the announcement, the Police stated today that no formal request had been received for the protest and therefore “no protest will be permitted without due process.” The statement cautioned that anyone found organizing or participating in what it described as an unauthorized protest would “face the full force of the law.”