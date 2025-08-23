Police Secure 18 Convictions in Crackdown on Lawlessness

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

The Gambia Police Force has secured 18 convictions at the Kanifing Magistrate’s Court following a series of prosecutions led by the Anti-Crime Unit. The cases, heard before Magistrate T. Touray on August 22nd 2025, involved charges of assault, public disorder, common nuisance, and escaping from custody.

In the first case, seven youths from Kololi Taban pleaded guilty to multiple offences. Muhammad Gassama was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay D25,800 in compensation to a police officer he assaulted, with an additional year to be served if he fails to pay. Three of his co-accused, Alieu Leigh, Modou Sinyang, and Dodou Nyang, each received six-month prison terms for affray, a charge that relates to fighting in public and causing fear to others. All seven were further convicted of common nuisance, earning them one year of mandatory imprisonment and fines of D20,000 each, or a year in default.

The second case saw 11 individuals convicted of common nuisance. Each was fined D10,000 or will serve six months in prison if unable to pay. An eighth accused pleaded not guilty and his case was adjourned until October 9th 2025 for a police witness to testify.

In a separate matter, Musa Badjan was convicted of escaping from lawful custody. He was fined D3,000, with a two-year prison sentence to be imposed if he defaults.

These rulings come amid an ongoing police campaign against unruly behaviour across the country. In recent weeks, authorities have cracked down on dangerous drifting along the Jabang Highway and prosecuted a Kanifing resident who assaulted a NAWEC worker during a disconnection exercise. The surge in cases reflects mounting concerns over public disorder, particularly in urban areas, and a renewed effort by law enforcement to curb acts of violence and disruption.

Police said the convictions demonstrate that offenders will face consequences in court, urging the public to avoid behaviour that threatens peace and security.