Police Launch Investigations into Two Deaths in Brufut and Brikama

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Newsroom

Authorities have opened two separate investigations following the deaths of two men in Brufut and Brikama, both reported over the weekend.

- Advertisement -

In Brufut, the Gambia Police Force is probing the circumstances surrounding the death of Fabakary Camara, 33, whose body was discovered outside a residential compound on the morning of Saturday, June 7, 2025.

According to a statement issued by police spokesperson Modou Musa Sisawo, the Brusubi Police Station received the report and immediately dispatched a Crime Scene Investigation team. Camara’s body was transported to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, pending a postmortem examination.

Providing an update the following day, Mr. Sisawo said, “Follow-up visits to the scene revealed that the compound is enclosed by a two-meter-high fence topped with barbed wire, typically locked from the outside. It is believed that the deceased may have left his keys inside and attempted to scale the fence to re-enter the compound.”

He added that items found near the deceased, including bread and a flashlight, were consistent with that theory. “A preliminary medical report from Ndemban Referral Hospital indicates a head injury. It is suspected that he may have fallen during the attempted climb. However, this remains inconclusive,” Mr. Sisawo noted.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, in Brikama’s Suba Ward, police are investigating a suspected murder involving a Senegalese national identified as Amadou Ceesay, 39.

The deceased was taken to Brikama District Hospital around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 8, with visible injuries. “The police were alerted by the nurse on duty upon the arrival of the body,” said Mr. Sisawo.

Preliminary findings indicate that Ceesay was discovered dead in his room and may have sustained assault-related injuries several days earlier. Crime Scene Investigators from Brikama were deployed to process the location. Two suspects have been arrested and are assisting with the investigation, while a third suspect remains at large.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we urge the public to come forward with any relevant information that may aid in resolving both cases,” Mr. Sisawo added.

- Advertisement -

Further updates will be provided as developments unfold.