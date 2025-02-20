Pharaoh’s Tomb Discovered After Over 3,400 Years

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Egypt has announced the discovery of the long-lost tomb of King Thutmose II near Luxor, the first royal tomb found in over 100 years.

- Advertisement -

A team of Egyptian and British archaeologists identified the site using jars with the king’s name. Though flooding damaged the tomb, they found remains of funeral furniture and religious writings.

Thutmose II ruled Egypt over 3,500 years ago during the 18th dynasty. His reign was short, and after his death, his wife, Queen Hatshepsut, became one of Egypt’s most powerful female rulers. Experts are now working to recover missing artifacts from the tomb.